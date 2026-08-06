Trash containers leading to drop in rat complaints, NYC's sanitation commissioner says

It's a trashy triumph for New York City leaders in their war on rats.

There have been fewer complaints about rats to 311, which appears to show trash container efforts are working.

In parts of Harlem and Morningside Heights, Department of Sanitation workers have deployed Empire Bins, rat-resistant corner litter baskets and approved secure bins for businesses.

Felix Molina has noticed the difference at a local park that used to be rat-infested.

"Now it's no problem at all," Molina said.

"My wife had a flower bed in our front window that we couldn't have flowers in because the rats would come in and tear it to pieces," Morningside Heights resident Jesse Metz said. But now?

"Not a problem," he said.

CBS News New York

Department of Sanitation Commissioner Gregory Anderson described what's been happening with rat sightings citywide.

"It's roughly a 22% decline in rat complaints in the first seven months of this calendar year, January to July, compared to the same time last year," Anderson said. "Containerization is the reason."

That containerization effort is rolling out neighborhood by neighborhood, and it's going to take time. It hasn't yet been deployed throughout the East Village, where resident John Hedigan says once the sun goes down, the rats come out for their buffet.

"At night, they are very active," Hedigan said.

Containerization citywide is going to take time. The city has to buy hundreds more automated side-loading collection trucks to go with the Empire Bins.

"Even though we've taken 2% or 3% of parking spaces, it has made a big impact. Less rats on the streets," Anderson said.

Right now, the focus is on parts of Brooklyn, including DUMBO. Then the rest of the city.

"We will be citywide by 2031," Anderson said. "We're estimating around 60,000 bins."

Look for parts of Brooklyn to be completely container-compliant before the end of October.