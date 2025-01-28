NYC veteran calls potential ban on transgender service members "a disservice to the nation"

NEW YORK — A transgender military veteran living in New York City says any potential ban on transgender service members would be "a disservice to the nation."

President Donald Trump has directed the Pentagon to revise its policy on transgender troops, writing "expressing a false gender identity … cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service."

He signed the order days after telling House Republicans at a retreat in Florida, "We will get transgender ideology the hell out of our military. It's going to be gone."

"It has nothing to do with your gender identity"

Tanya Walker served in the military in the 1980s and was honorably discharged in 1984.

"When I was serving in the military, you were not allowed to live your truth in your gender identity," she said.

Today, she lives in the Bronx and works with SAGE, an advocacy group for LGBTQ elders, continuing to fight for LGBTQ rights.

"We have people who volunteered to put their life on the line for this nation and everything it stands for, and I think it's a disservice to the nation," Walker said.

Walker says an individual's ability to put on a uniform and serve "has nothing to do with your gender identity."

Army veteran Laila Ireland and her husband are both transgender.

"When we hear this executive order saying that we're not worthy of service, it is unnerving. It's disheartening to hear," she said.

Federal lawsuit filed to stop potential transgender troop ban

A federal lawsuit argues Trump's order is unconstitutional.

The plaintiffs including Army Lt. Nicolas Talbott, who was diagnosed with gender dysphoria before transitioning to live as a man in 2012.

"[The LGBTQ community is feeling] a little bit down, but this is another battle that we're going to have to fight and we're going to have to win," Walker said.

Trump enacted a similar ban during his first term before former President Joe Biden overturned it. After lawsuits were filed, the Supreme Court eventually allowed it to proceed, but they never made a final determination.