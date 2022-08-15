Town hall in the Bronx will tackle monkeypox vaccination sites, testing and more

NEW YORK - As we continue to fight the monkeypox outbreak, city officials are holding a town hall in the Bronx to go over vaccination sites, testing and preventative measures.

It's happening at 5:30 p.m. at the New Settlement Community Center.

WEB EXTRA: Identifying monkeypox symptoms, prevention tips, how to get a vaccine and more

There are now more than 2,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox across New York City, with the majority of them in Manhattan.

Over the weekend, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine tweeted that more than 6,000 vaccination appointments were posted, and they were gone in an hour.

He said there needs to be more vaccine supply as soon as possible.