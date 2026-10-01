New Yorkers overcharged by towing companies could get money back through new fund

New Yorkers who have been overcharged or wronged by two towing companies could get their money back through two new restitution funds.

Daniyyel Towing in Brooklyn and Breen Brothers Towing on Staten Island racked up so many violations with the city that they both recently paid thousands to settle.

Dozens of New Yorkers complained of overcharging and towing without proper authorization from Daniyyel Towing.

That's not just according to reviews; it's what the city accuses the company of in a settlement agreement obtained by CBS News New York.

Typically, a towing company charges $125 for the tow plus $25 per day for storage, but it can vary based on the circumstances.

Storage fees could drop to $15 per day for towing from a private lot, but it might also include a $63 unhooking fee.

Brooklyn resident Meriem Chetoui said the staff charged her $280, less than 48 hours after towing her car. That's above the city's rate caps for towing and storage.

"She said we don't accept card, only cash," Chetoui recalled. "And I told her, you know, it's too expensive. I did my research, and it shouldn't be like that."

Chetoui said she asked the employee for a breakdown of the costs.

"She said, 'Just leave, or you will never see the car,'" Chetoui said.

Chetoui said Daniyyel towed her car after they said she was blocking cars from a private driveway.

She said she wound up paying the company because she needed the car back quickly for work.

"If she just gave me the fair price that she's charging everyone or everyone else is charging in New York City, I wouldn't have complained. Plus, options to pay the way we want. Not forcing us to pay cash," Chetoui said.

The employees and management would not discuss the allegations when investigative reporter Tim McNicholas showed up at the Brooklyn location.

New York City's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection Commissioner Sam Levine said Chetoui is far from alone. He shared the details of another consumer's complaint about Daniyyel.

"The company refused to take card payment and told the consumer's father, who speaks poor English, that he can't get his car if he didn't pay in cash, and then they didn't give him a receipt," Levine said.

Levine's team accused Daniyyel of more than 300 violations. The company, which never admitted wrongdoing, settled for $75,000.

CBS News New York left a business card with an employee at the desk and asked for a call back. There has been no response.

Daniyyel is now on probation with the city. The city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection is now using some of those funds to create a restitution fund for customers.

DCWP launched a similar fund for Breen Brothers Towing on Staten Island after the city accused them of overcharging. The company still insists it never overcharged anyone.

Breen said it made a business decision to settle for $150,000 after a disagreement with the city over how much to charge for certain heavy vehicle tows.

"It was a dispute of whether a certain type of vehicle within a certain realm, so it was only one category of vehicles that was discussed. We've moved past that," said manager Joseph Breen. "We did receive some fines for clerical work, but thankfully the city's finally looking out."

New Yorkers who feel they were overcharged can apply for restitution on the city's website for Breen or Daniyyel.