Family grieving after deadly wrong-way crash in Totowa, New Jersey

Two people were killed and two others, including a toddler, were injured in a wrong-way crash in Totowa, New Jersey, earlier this week.

Officials confirm the wrong-way driver was off-duty Newark firefighter Albin Fermin, 30. According to Newark officials, Fermin had been with the Newark Fire Department since February 2024 and was assigned to Engine 10.

Wrong-way driver, mother of 2-year-old killed

The crash happened on I-80 just after 2 a.m. Monday.

New Jersey State Police said 60-year-old Joanne Furman was driving west on I-80 with her daughter Imani Furman, 24, and her 2-year-old grandson, when they were struck head-on by Fermin, who was driving the wrong way.

Fermin and Imani Furman were both killed in the crash.

Police said Joanne Furman was seriously injured and the 2-year-old suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Imani Furman and her 2-year-old son, Messiah Photo provided

"It wasn't my daughter's fault"

Janice Furman, Joanne Furman's mother and Imani Furman's grandmother, said her family is devastated.

"It wasn't my daughter's fault. It was not her fault," she said. "They're showing pictures of [Fermin], his family and the whole team of his fire department. 'We're going to miss you.' Almost like a heroic thing. This isn't heroic. He killed someone."

Janice Furman said after undergoing several surgeries, Joanne Furman regained consciousness Wednesday. That's when the family had to break the news about Imani Furman.

"That's all she said to me, is, 'Mommy, she's gone,'" Janice Furman said.

She said the family is overwhelmed with grief.

"Imani was a very spirit-filled young lady. She loved life. She loved to sing. She loved to dance," Janice Furman said.

She said Imani Furman's only son, Messiah, was her world.

"She won't see him graduate. She won't see anything," Janice Furman said.

Joanne Furman will have to undergo weeks of physical therapy before she can walk again, her mother said. The family is asking for prayers as they navigate her recovery and plan a funeral.