Suspect identified in deadly shooting outside Wawa in Toms River, N.J.

The suspect has been identified in a deadly shooting that happened outside a Wawa location in Toms River, New Jersey, on Friday morning.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 51-year-old Douglas Cobb, of Toms River, according to the Ocean County prosecutor's office.

Authorities say officers were sent to the Wawa at the corner of Route 37 and Garfield Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a man who had been shot.

When officers arrived, authorities say they found Bruce Gress, 42, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Gress was taken to a local medical center, where he was pronounced dead.

Douglas Cobb Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

Investigators later determined Cobb was the gunman who fatally shot Gress, the prosecutor's office says.

According to authorities, Cobb is also known by the name "Douglas Green" and the nickname "Bootknock," and he was last seen driving a black 2016 Acura MDX with a New Jersey license plate reading T93YJL.

Anyone with information regarding Cobb's whereabouts is asked to call the Ocean County prosecutor's office at 732-929-2027 or the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.

Cobb is facing multiple charges, including murder and unlawful possession of a weapon, the prosecutor's office says.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.