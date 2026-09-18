Deadly shooting in Wawa parking lot in Toms River, N.J. under investigation, prosecutors say

New Jersey prosecutors are investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Wawa in Toms River Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. at the convenience store at the corner of Route 37 and Garfield Avenue, prosecutors said.

Video from Chopper 2 shows police tape around a pickup truck and multiple law enforcement vehicles on the scene.

Law enforcement and prosecutors are investigating a shooting in a Wawa parking lot in New Jersey. CBS News New York

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

No additional details were provided.

Multiple agencies, including the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Toms River police and the county sheriff's office, are investigating.

Anyone in possession of information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit at 732-929-2027 or the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.