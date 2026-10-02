Rep. Tom Suozzi, Mike LiPetri facing off in one of New York's most crucial congressional races

Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi is facing Republican former Assemblyman Mike LiPetri in New York's third congressional district in a contest both parties see as crucial to who controls the House.

Suozzi wants to help flip the House Democratic, and LiPetri would like to see NY-3 on the north shore of Long Island, northwest Suffolk County and parts of northeastern Queens go red. Both candidates appeared on this week's episode of "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

This is a rematch of a race two years ago that Suozzi won by just three points.

"When you have experience like my opponent's, who raises taxes by $200 million, supports the largest tax increase in history since World War II, and somebody that votes against keeping boys out of girls' sports," LiPetri said.

"He doesn't have any experience, but more importantly, he's 100% all MAGA," Suozzi said. "He's like, 'I'm 100% MAGA. I'm going to go along with everything that's happening with this administration.'"

Though President Trump won the district in the 2024 election, he's not popular in New York. Suozzi is hoping that helps him secure a victory.

"It's OK for [LiPetri] to be supportive of his president, of the president and the party, but not 100% about everything. Not when everybody's prices are going through the roof, when people are unhappy about things that are happening in the country," Suozzi said. "You have to show some judgment."

LiPetri said there are some issues where he disagrees with Mr. Trump.

"Well, we've done it on abortion, for example. We're pro-choice, so we've split with the president on that," he said. "We've split with the president, I'm supported by labor and I support unions."

The wide-ranging interview dealt with Israel, Iran and ways to make life more affordable on Long Island.

Suozzi says the Trump tariffs have caused prices to go up.

"I have a five-point affordability plan. Number one is to have reasonable tariffs, not these reckless tariffs," he said.

"Tariffs are meant to actually force talks. They're a tool that's used to rebuild our supply chains while we negotiate and make sure that parties play fair with America," LiPetri said.

The race is so important to both political parties that about $19 million is expected to be spent. A Trump super PAC has poured $11 million into ads and direct mail in an attempt to flip the seat into the red column.