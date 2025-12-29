Watch CBS News
NYPD investigating 15-month-old boy's death in Queens

Mark Prussin
Dave Carlin
New York City police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy in Queens.

The toddler died Monday afternoon at Jamaica Hospital after he was found with blood on his chest and what officers thought were stab wounds at a house in Jamaica, NYPD said. 

Officers also found the child's mother, 28, with her wrists slashed outside the home on 157th Street near 109th Avenue, NYPD sources said. 

Doctors said child had no obvious injuries

The mystery into the toddler's death deepened when doctors said there were no obvious signs of injury, according to police. 

Investigators now believe the child was covered in his mother's blood when he was hospitalized in critical condition. 

Officers were trying to speak with the child's mother as they try to figure out what led to his death. 

Shocking to neighbors

The police scene came as a shock to neighbors on the quiet street near a park and school. 

"That house, I'm not too sure. We haven't had a chance to interact with them. They've been here a couple years now and we saw them now and then, but we haven't had a chance to interact with them. It's just very tragic," Faisal Ayub said. 

The medical examiner will determine the child's cause of death to help bring answers to the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Please check for updates. 

