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Juvenile in custody after shots fired in Times Square, police say

By
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal joined the CBS News New York team in April 2023 as a general assignment reporter covering stories of all kinds across the tri-state area. Prior to CBS New York, Naveen reported for WABC-TV. She was first to report the rash of South Asian attacks in the Spring of 2022. Naveen won an Emmy for her work during the July 2019 Manhattan blackout.
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Naveen Dhaliwal

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One person is in custody after shots were fired in Times Square on Thursday, the NYPD said.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue.

EarthCam video shows two people run out into the street. They appear to pull out weapons and open fire before they take off running.

No one was injured. It's unclear if the shooting was random or targeted.

Police examine a vehicle in Times Square
Shots were fired in Times Square on June 18, 2026. No one was injured. CBS News New York

One suspect is in custody, and they recovered one gun, police said. The suspect's age was not released, but police said he is under 18.

Dozens of NYPD officers responded to the scene. Investigators were seen looking under the hood of a blue Hyundai.

Police said they are still searching for others who may have been involved.

The NYPD said to expect traffic delays, road closures and mass transit disruptions near West 45th Street and Eighth Avenue due to police activity.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.

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