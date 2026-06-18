Juvenile in custody after shots fired in Times Square, police say

One person is in custody after shots were fired in Times Square on Thursday, the NYPD said.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue.

EarthCam video shows two people run out into the street. They appear to pull out weapons and open fire before they take off running.

No one was injured. It's unclear if the shooting was random or targeted.

Shots were fired in Times Square on June 18, 2026. No one was injured. CBS News New York

One suspect is in custody, and they recovered one gun, police said. The suspect's age was not released, but police said he is under 18.

Dozens of NYPD officers responded to the scene. Investigators were seen looking under the hood of a blue Hyundai.

Police said they are still searching for others who may have been involved.

The NYPD said to expect traffic delays, road closures and mass transit disruptions near West 45th Street and Eighth Avenue due to police activity.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.