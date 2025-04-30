Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized after shooting near Times Square in NYC, police say

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

Police respond to shooting near Times Square in NYC
Police respond to shooting near Times Square in NYC 00:52

A shooting near Times Square is under investigation Wednesday morning in New York City. 

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot in the arm. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and listed in stable condition. 

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Seventh Avenue between West 47th and 48th streets, right across from Times Square's iconic TKTS booth and red steps.

Police briefly shut down the block, but it has since reopened to traffic and pedestrians. 

Investigators remain on the scene, and have not yet released any information about the suspect. 

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.  

