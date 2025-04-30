Man hospitalized after shooting near Times Square in NYC, police say

Police respond to shooting near Times Square in NYC

A shooting near Times Square is under investigation Wednesday morning in New York City.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot in the arm. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and listed in stable condition.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Seventh Avenue between West 47th and 48th streets, right across from Times Square's iconic TKTS booth and red steps.

Chopper 2 over NYC area #Breaking: Chopper 2 is over Times Square, where police are responding to a shooting. Watch more live now on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Police briefly shut down the block, but it has since reopened to traffic and pedestrians.

Investigators remain on the scene, and have not yet released any information about the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.