Teenager charged with shooting tourist in Times Square remains in custody without bail

NEW YORK -- The teenager charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Times Square remains in custody without bail after appearing in court on Tuesday.

A grand jury will hear the case against Jesus Rivas-Figueroa on Wednesday.

Rivas-Figueroa allegedly shot and injured a tourist from Brazil after he was confronted about shoplifting and then fired at officers who were trying to arrest him on Feb. 8.

"All of the thoughts that you can be expecting, can be expected in this case, given the nature of the charges and of course the publicity that's going on in this political climate and everything else," said Adrienne Edward, Rivas-Figueroa's defense attorney.

According to police, he came to New York City from Venezuela less than six months ago and was living in a shelter on the Upper West Side.

He was charged as an adult after his arrest in Yonkers the day after the shooting.

A police source told CBS New York that Rivas-Figueroa was wanted for at least two other crimes.