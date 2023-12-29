Woman struck by debris falling from Times Square hotel

NEW YORK -- A woman was struck by falling debris near a Times Square hotel Friday.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on West 44th Street near Eighth Avenue.

The NYPD says the 24-year-old woman was hit in the head as she was walking by the InterContinental Hotel.

She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for cuts and is expected to be OK.

Sources tell CBS New York four juveniles are being questioned. So far, no charges have been filed.

A spokesperson for IHG Hotels and Resorts said in a statement, "The safety of our guests and hotel colleagues is always our highest priority. Because this incident is now a police matter, we defer any questions to the local authorities."