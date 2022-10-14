Time to book Thanksgiving travel: Expert advice for best deals on flights, hotels and more

Time is now to start thinking Thanksgiving travel

NEW YORK -- We're just over a month away from one of the busiest travel holidays of the year.

That's right, it's time to start booking your Thanksgiving travel.

According to AAA, the most popular Thanksgiving destinations for travelers from the Northeast are Orlando, Boston, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale and Nashville.

But no matter where you're headed, experts say the time to book is now.

AAA Northeast Travel Sales Manager Anne Lischwe stopped by CBS News New York to share her advice for this holiday season.