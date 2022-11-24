Thousands of runners come out for annual Garden City Turkey Trot

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- The Garden City Turkey Trot, the largest Thanksgiving race on Long Island, is among 1,000 turkey trots across the country.

"It's become a new tradition. This is our first turkey trot," the Chens of New Hyde Park told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.

The neighbors were trotting with their dogs for the first time and thinking of one another.

"We are so grateful for having our friends, a source of love," one said.

"Our family, our loved ones and our community," said another.

"Training a few months for this, so I'm really psyched," another added.

The first 5-mile trot took place in 1896 in Buffalo, a year before the Boston Marathon. This is the 45th in Garden City.

"It paused during COVID?" McLogan asked Hempstead runner Debrah Hall.

"Yes," Hall replied. "We didn't do anything, I just sat idle. So happy it's back again."

The trot has participants this year from all over the country and local families with multiple generations. McLogan's family ran many times in the past and had a blast.

"People feel good, you are exercising, gearing up for the turkey. But the best part is you're helping people," said Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald Clavin.

"We're out here raising money for three great charities," Race Director Ken Aneser said. "Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and the INN. We have an incredible food drive inside the field house.

"I'm running for my dad. He's in remission a couple of years now," one runner said.

Sharing the meaning of help.

"It was a very memorable event, almost right where we're standing," said Dr. Dan Murphy, with St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx. "Henry was a bit lucky."

"I was running in the turkey trot 10 years ago, had sudden cardiac arrest, I flatlined," Henry Wysocki added.

Then a stranger, now a friend.

"Saved my life," Wysocki said.

Now supporting those racing through the streets.

Jonathon Schloth, of Lynbrook, finished first. Rolanda Bell, of Laurelton, Queens, was the women's champ.

"It's good because now you can go eat a lot of turkey," McLogan said.

"Oh my, yes, I earned it!" Bell replied.