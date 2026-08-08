Search for suspect in Orange County, N.Y., homicide continues

A search continued Saturday for the suspect in a homicide in Orange County, New York.

New York State Police say Thomas Ryan, 32, is wanted in connection to the death of his 70-year-old father.

He is believed to be driving his father's gray 2016 Toyota Prius with New York license plate HNH-7671. Investigators say Ryan is also known to travel by train.

Anyone who believes they see Ryan or the vehicle is asked to call 911. If you see him, do not approach him and use extreme caution.

According to relatives, Ryan has struggled with mental health issues and has a criminal history.

Thomas Ryan and the vehicle authorities believe he was driving New York State Police

According to state police, troopers responded to a report of a structure fire at a home on Greenville Turnpike in Greenville around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. After putting out the flames, crews found Ryan's father's body inside the house. Investigators determined the fire was started intentionally.

Surveillance video timestamped just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday shows Ryan walking into his father's house, then later running out just before 7:15 p.m. after what sounds like an explosion.

State police say Ryan has not been living with his father and has no other known current ties to Greenville.

According to state police, Ryan "lived a transient lifestyle" and has stayed at different shelters across New York state.

New York State Police are working with multiple agencies, including the NYPD and FBI, on the investigation.

State police say investigators are canvassing the area surrounding Ryan's father's home and will be knocking on residents' doors in search of surveillance video that may show Ryan's movements. Greenville residents, along with residents in neighboring communities, are asked to check any surveillance footage for suspicious activity after 6 p.m. Thursday.