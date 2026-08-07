Manhunt underway after deadly house fire in Greenville, N.Y.

New York State Police are looking for a man they say is connected to a homicide that happened Thursday in Greenville in New York's Orange County.

Greenville is located roughly 135 miles north of New York City

The incident started when state police responded to a house fire at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. After the fire was put out, a man's body was found inside the house.

A preliminary investigation revealed the fire was deliberately set, according to police.

Now, officers are looking for Thomas David Ryan in connection with the deadly blaze that left the home gutted.

Ryan, 32, is believed to be driving a 2016 gray Toyota Prius with a New York license plate HNH-7671.

New York State Police

He was last seen in the area of Greenville Turnpike wearing black sweatpants and a black T-shirt. He is 6 feet 2 inches and approximately 200 pounds, officers said.

New York State Police

Ryan is believed to be "armed and dangerous," police said. Anyone who comes into contact with him is urged to be careful.

Neighbors say they are stunned by what happened. One man tried to rescue the man in the home when he noticed the flames

"I went inside the house, and the kitchen was in flames. I tried to call people. No one answered. I had to get out of there, and then the whole house just lit on fire," said Dylan Acevedo. "It broke my heart. Because, like, how could you do that to somebody? A very old man."

Police are asking residents in the area to review any home surveillance footage recorded from 6 p.m. Thursday through the overnight hours. Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call police immediately.

"The assistance of the community is critical, and even the smallest piece of information could prove invaluable in bringing this investigation to a safe resolution," a statement read.

State police have coordinated an "Extensive, multi-agency effort" with other departments, crime analysis centers, transportation officials and aviation resources to find Ryan.

Anyone who sees him should contact SP Middletown BCI at 845-344-5300 or dial 911.