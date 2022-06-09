Therapists offer guidance on how to cope with anti-LGBTQ actions and hate speech

NEW YORK - From violent actions, like burning a Pride flag, to government actions like passing anti-LGBTQ bills, hate speech or hate crimes can have lasting impacts on the LGBTQ community.

CBS2's John Dias has more on ways to cope.

"Hurt people hurt people," said Brittany Becker, director at The Dorm.

Becker says often tells her clients that to explain how hate boils up in a person.

"It's not someone's job to look at, let's say a bully or someone, giving hate speech and try to give them all the empathy and compassion, but finding a way to not take their words to define who you are as a person," Becker said.

The Dorm is a gender-affirming therapy practice that caters to young adults, many in the LGBTQ community who have been victims of hate speech.

Therapists say it can come in many forms - even in government, through proposed legislation.

The American Civil Liberties Union says nearly 670 anti-LGBTQ bills have been filed since 2018, which includes 240 so far this year alone.

"Socially there is a way in which we in society are progressing that doesn't match the legislation that we are seeing put forth," David Vidaurre, a senior therapist at The Dorm.

Therapists say these bills, even if they aren't passed, could lead to many unhealthy and long-lasting impacts on a person, such as anxiety, depression, PTSD and impacts on self esteem.

"We feel unsafe in our physical environment, and then we start to feel unsafe in our internal environment," said Sabine Paul, a senior therapist at The Dorm.

Paul says while Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill is a hot topic, another major bill that triggers many is more commonly known as the "bathroom bill" that restricts access to public bathrooms and locker rooms on the basis of one's biological sex.

"We are thinking about where do we go, what do we do? That's impacting our self-worth. We feel small," Paul said.

While the Tri-State Area is a more liberal region than others, some fear the impacts of other state laws could become contagious, and they worry about future generations.

"All of a sudden, we are cycling back in history," said Hell's Kitchen resident Anthony Colon. "When people say your life is going to get better, things are going to change, and automatically these things pop back up."

"I would say it's a continuation of what was going on when I was younger," said Hell's Kitchen resident Joel Weltman.

So what do you do? Therapists say find a community where you feel safe, whether it's joining a club, sports team, or an online group. Turn to mentors who make you feel like you belong, and talk about your feelings with others going through the same thing.

Therapists says a good way to handle all of this is to fight back and advocate, pick up the phone and call local lawmakers, or write them a letter explaining your frustrations.