Political strategists talk Mamdani-Netanyahu and the week that was in NYC politics

It may be the dog days of summer, but politicians from The Battery to Buffalo are trying to convince voters that their message and platform is what's best for the areas they serve.

This week on The Point with Marcia Kramer, our host sits down with political strategists J.C. Polanco and O'Brien Murray to discuss the week that was in New York and national politics, and later talks to City Councilman Harvey Epstein, who talked about the bill that would end the horse carriage industry in New York City.

To arrest, or not arrest, Netanyahu

Polanco, an attorney and professor at Borough of Manhattan Community College and the University of Mount Saint Vincent in the Bronx, and Murray, founder of a New York-based consulting firm specializing in government relations, debated news surrounding New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Trump, among others.

Kramer first asked her guests about Mamdani's continuing crusade against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, specifically hizzoner's threats to have Netanyahu arrested when he arrives for the United Nations General Assembly in early September, something Mamdani later admitted he doesn't have the power to do.

Kramer asked Polanco and Murray if there's dishonesty at play.

"The thing is, Marcia, when he talked about free buses, with millions and millions and hundreds of millions of dollars and an MTA deficit; when he talks about freezing the rent, when he knows there's a legal framework before you are even able to freeze any rent for anyone, he also knew that this was impossible. He also knows that giving free daycare to the entire city is impossible, too," Polanco said. "But these are things that sounded really good in a campaign because they are 30-second spots that we still talk about today. He didn't have the authority to do it then. He knew it then. He knows it now. He knew before he went on TV. He knew before the video that he didn't have the right."

"It's the [Democratic Socialists of America] talking point he'll run from now until the fall. That's all he's going to do on that," Murray added. "What he is doing is he's giving the DSA certain things he can. Those he can't he gives it lip service, and now it's all coming back to haunt him. He's no longer going to be able to be a social media guy. He has to deliver for the city."

Polanco and Murray went on to discuss what we can expect to see when Netanyahu does arrive in New York City, plus much more.

To watch the show, please check out the video above. To see extended interviews with Polanco and Murray, and Epstein, please click here and here.