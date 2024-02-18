The Point: Battle over Mayor Eric Adams' control of NYC schools and how Tom Suozzi's win will impact future races
The Point
There's a tug-of-war in Albany.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants an extension of his control over the city's schools, but he has some powerful opponents.
Talking Points
Michael Mulgrew is head of the powerful teachers union. He's lobbying state lawmakers to chip away at the mayor's absolute control of New York City schools.
- Related story: Students left hungry for more options after New York City slashes school food budget
- Related story: The Science of Reading: Schools taking direct aim at challenges posed by dyslexia
- Related story: New phonics-based reading curriculum rolled out in NYC. Is it working?
Point of View
Dick Brennan is a big-time anchor at CBS New York, but he's also a big-time political junkie. In a week when Tom Suozzi won back his seat in Congress, political reporter Marcia Kramer just had to talk to him about it.
- Related story: Suozzi wins special election for George Santos' seat in New York. What it means for Congress.
- Related story: Suozzi declares victory over Republican Mazi Pilip in NY-03 special election
- Related story: Pilip concedes to Suozzi in NY-03 special election to replace George Santos
Your Point
Do you feel addicted to online ordering? We asked New Yorkers how often they order online.
"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.
for more features.