Watch CBS News
Local News

The Point: Battle over Mayor Eric Adams' control of NYC schools and how Tom Suozzi's win will impact future races

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

What went wrong with remote learning on snow day in NYC?
What went wrong with remote learning on snow day in NYC? 09:26

The Point

There's a tug-of-war in Albany.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants an extension of his control over the city's schools, but he has some powerful opponents. 

Talking Points

Michael Mulgrew is head of the powerful teachers union. He's lobbying state lawmakers to chip away at the mayor's absolute control of New York City schools. 

What went wrong with remote learning on snow day in NYC? 09:26
Bonus conversation with UFT President Michael Mulgrew 12:06

Point of View

Dick Brennan is a big-time anchor at CBS New York, but he's also a big-time political junkie. In a week when Tom Suozzi won back his seat in Congress, political reporter Marcia Kramer just had to talk to him about it. 

Taylor Swift's and Tom Suozzi's impact on the 2024 election 09:19

Your Point

Do you feel addicted to online ordering? We asked New Yorkers how often they order online. 

Are New Yorkers addicted to online ordering? 02:58

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 2:07 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.