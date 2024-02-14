Key New York congressional district back in Democratic control after Tom Suozzi's victory over Republican Mazi Pilip

GLEN COVE, N.Y. -- Voters decided in a closely watched special election in New York on Tuesday, and now a key congressional district covering parts of Nassau County and Queens is once again in Democratic control.

Tom Suozzi defeated Republican Mazi Pilip in the race for the seat left vacant after Republican George Santos was expelled from Congress in December.

It's safe to say we can call Suozzi the "comeback kid" after winning in the district he's served in the past. He held the seat for three terms before giving it up to run, unsuccessfully, for governor.

Suozzi's team told CBS New York he will be heading down to Washington this week to take his seat for a fourth term -- this, of course, after the election is officially certified.

"It's time to move beyond the petty partisan bickering and the finger-pointing. It's time to focus on how to solve the problems," Suozzi said in his victory speech Tuesday night.

"I did call my opponent. I congratulated him, and I love you. You guys are great, amazing," Pilip told her supporters Tuesday night.

The victory narrows the slim Republican majority in the House and gives Democrats a much-needed win on Long Island where the GOP showed strength in recent elections.

The special election race was intense between Suozzi and Pilip. Just to give an idea, it's being reported 18 mailings were sent to one house in two weeks and $20 million was spent on the race.

"There are divisions in our country where people can't even talk to each other. All they can do is yell and scream at each other, and that's not the answer to the problems we face in our country," Suozzi said.

Voters will have a chance to do this all over again come November for the general election, although things will appear to be a little different this time around. That is because the state's congressional districts are set to be redrawn again in the next few months due to a court order.