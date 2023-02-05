Watch CBS News
The Point: First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

The Point: First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright
From the crisis with asylum seekers to saving the MTA, it's been a week full of news in New York.

We tackled some of the top issues with First Deputy Mayor of New York City Sheena Wright and State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal from Manhattan. 

Wright is the first deputy mayor in a women-centric administration. Almost all of the deputy mayors who work for Mayor Eric Adams are women.

Watch Marcia Kramer's conversation with Wright here or in the video player below. 

Hoylman-Sigal is not just a state senator from Manhattan, he's the powerful chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Watch his conversation with Kramer here or in the video player below. 

The Point: State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal 08:31

From the possibility of an MTA fare hike to what to do about the flood of asylum seekers in New York City, there were a lot of issues for voters to chew on. 

Your Point: New Yorkers on MTA fare hikes, flood of asylum seekers 02:50

In a bonus conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Hoylman-Sigal discussed Gov. Kathy Hochul's veto of the Grieving Families Act, the use of facial recognition technology at Madison Square Garden and more. 

Exclamation Point: Sen. Hoylman-Sigal on Grieving Families Act, MSG facial recognition & more 11:04

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests. 

First published on February 5, 2023 / 1:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

