The Point: Lou Young on his journey from reporter to politician; The crisis on college campuses

Lou Young: Local politics is "where people put up or shut up"

Lou Young: Local politics is "where people put up or shut up"

Lou Young: Local politics is "where people put up or shut up"

The Point

A journalist-turned-politician, and the crisis on college campuses as seen through the eyes of two student newspapers.

Talking Points

Storyteller, journalist, TV star - viewers of CBS New York know him well. Lou Young found a new career in politics. He served as Deputy Mayor of Mamaroneck and member of the Board of Trustees.

"It's fabulous. You get to do things, and they actually happen. In other words, you're the guy people have to complain to make things happen," Young said.

Young discussed the importance of getting involved politically.

"Local politics is where the rubber meets the road. Some people say, well, we have these divisive national politics, but local politics is different. No it's not. It's the same," Young said. "In other words, people are all for affordable housing, but not where I live, right? They're all for this, but not in my neighborhood, right?. So it's where real problems are taken care of, and it's where people put up or shut up. It's easy to have an opinion about something, it's hard to actually do something."

Watch his full interview with Marcia Kramer in the video above.

Manasa Gudavalli, editor-in-chief of NYU's Washington Square News, and Irie Senter, editor-in-chief of the Columbia Daily Spectator, joined Kramer to discuss the crisis on college campuses as a result of the Israel-Hamas war.

"All eyes are really on Columbia at this time. All eyes are on every single email that comes out of this administration," Senter said. "People are being really critical of what the administration is saying."

Senter said the campus is focused both on safety and free speech matters.

"I think, like every journalist, it's just really important to highlight student voices. We are editorially independent from NYU, so we are the ability to call out the administration and do the reporting. The administration will say what they want to say, and we'll cover that, and the student perspective too," Gudavalli said.

Your Point

In an age where social media seems to reign supreme, is reading a lost art? New Yorkers weighed in.