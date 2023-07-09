The Point: New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks on attendance issues & meeting students' changing needs
School's out for summer, but not for New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks, the boss of the largest public education system in the country.
Talking Points
Banks is trying to change New York City's school system to fit the new realities of a high-tech society, while overseeing a budget of over $30 billion, a million students and some 75,000 teachers.
Watch Marcia Kramer's entire conversation with Banks in the player below, or click here.
In a conversation only on CBS News New York, Banks reflects on his time as a student in New York City public schools and the biggest challenges teachers face today.
"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.
