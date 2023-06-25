Watch CBS News
New York officials announce new e-bike safety measures after deadly Chinatown fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York officials announced new e-bike safety measures in the city on Sunday after a fire at an e-bike repair shop killed four people in Chinatown last week. 

Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY leaders announced new funding to construct safe, e-bike charging stations. 

Investigators said lithium-ion batteries exploded, causing the deadly fire at an e-bike repair shop on Madison Street on June 20. The fire spread to apartments above the shop.   

Soon after the fire, Adams announced FDNY would start responding to 311 calls about questionable batteries within 12 hours, instead of the current 72-hour response time. 

In 2022, there were 220 fires started by lithium-ion batteries in New York City, causing six deaths. There have been more than 100 similar fires so far this year, causing 13 deaths.

