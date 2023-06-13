New York City announces tentative 5-year contract agreement with United Federation of Teachers

NEW YORK -- There will be more money and more flexibility for teachers, as the city's largest teachers' union announced a new agreement with Mayor Eric Adams' administration on Tuesday.

CBS2 has learned how the new contract will change how students learn in and out of school.

"Public education is one of the most important things you do as a city and society because if you don't educate you incarcerate," Adams said.

After months of negotiations and protests, the mayor announced a tentative five-year contract with the United Federation of Teachers, which represents roughly 120,000 city educators, para-professionals, nurses and guidance counselors.

The agreement includes:

Annual pay raises across the board, starting at 3% and increasing to 3.5% by September 2026

A first-of-its-kind yearly retention payment, starting at $400 and increasing to $1,000 by 2026

A $3,000 ratification bonus for every member once the contract is made official

The agreement also makes New York City the first major school system to offer virtual learning.

"The days of simply working in the classroom in the four walls of the school are over," Schools Chancellor David Banks said.

Virtual learning will be offered to all high school students and some middle school students on weekends and evenings, which Banks says will open advanced classes to more students, increase graduation rates, and offer flexibility to teachers who want to work remotely.

"This agreement allows us to do what the mayor has said from beginning, which is to reimagine how we do school in the first place," Banks said.

UFT President Michael Mulgrew said teachers just wanted fair pay and flexibility.

"We said to them in this contract, we heard you loud and clear," Mulgrew said. "No matter what has been thrown at them -- the pandemic, a large number of children seeking asylum -- they don't run away from it. They say we need to work harder, organize more food pantries and clothing drives. That's the beauty of teachers in this city. They take their passion and love into the classroom every day."

The tentative agreement will next go to union members for a vote. Ballots are due by the end of the school year.