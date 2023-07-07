Watch CBS News
New York City public schools recruiting bilingual teachers to support thousands of asylum-seeking students

NEW YORK -- The New York City public school system is looking to hire bilingual teachers to support thousands of students whose first language isn't English. 

Schools Chancellor David Banks said there are 18,000 asylum-seeking immigrant students currently enrolled in the city. 

Appearing on "The Point with Marcia Kramer," Banks said he's hiring recruiters to find qualified bilingual teachers anywhere. 

"We're looking at teachers from outside of New York. We're looking at teachers from outside of the United States," said Banks. "This is a growing need. The largest population of students in the New York City public school system are Latino students. They represent 41 percent of our kids." 

Watch the full interview with Banks on "The Point with Marcia Kramer" this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2 and CBS News New York

