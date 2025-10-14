Long Island to be home to The Island F.C., new semi-pro soccer team, complete with new stadium

Long Island has a deep and rich history in soccer, and now a new team and a new $25 million stadium is coming to Mitchell Field in Uniondale.

The Island F.C., a new semi-professional club, was announced Tuesday at the Long Island Children's Museum Theater.

"On Long Island, we do things differently," The Island F.C. president Peter Zaratin said. "Built so players can spend more time closer to home with a clear development path aligned with a professional club."

Island F.C. will launch in the spring of 2027 and play in the MLS Next Pro league. It's being built from the ground up, and currently searching for its head coach and front office executives.

"This is not just a business venture"

The name "Island F.C." was selected to bring all of Long Island together, with an emphasis on recruiting locally.

"Long Island is three million people. It's extremely diverse here: cultural, economically, and a huge soccer-loving population. And it's very important to us to reach out to all communities in Long Island and make them a part of what we're doing here," Island F.C. chairman Mitchell Rechler said.

Leadership from across Long Island came out to show support.

"This is not just a business venture. This is commitment to a sport that is worldwide," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said.

"The most important thing is that it'll bring great, affordable family entertainment to Long Island," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

The hope is to redefine Long Island's athletic landscape for years to come while creating new opportunities in the community.