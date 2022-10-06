The Infatuation's EEEEEATSCON returns this weekend at Forest Hills Stadium

NEW YORK -- After a three-year hiatus, The Infatuation's EEEEEATSCON is back.

The restaurant discovery platform is hosting the food festival this weekend at Forest Hills Stadium.

Food lovers can sample New York's best bites and try some out of town favorites.

There will be a curated group of local restaurants participating, along with exciting restaurants from around the country.

It's a chance to taste flavors you won't find anywhere else.

The Infatuation's Editor in Chief Hillary Reinsberg joined CBS2 with the scoop about what to expect this weekend.

