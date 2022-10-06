Watch CBS News
The Infatuation's EEEEEATSCON returns this weekend at Forest Hills Stadium

Infatuation's EEEEEats Festival returns this weekend
Infatuation's EEEEEATSCON returns this weekend 04:26

NEW YORK -- After a three-year hiatus, The Infatuation's EEEEEATSCON is back. 

The restaurant discovery platform is hosting the food festival this weekend at Forest Hills Stadium.

Food lovers can sample New York's best bites and try some out of town favorites. 

There will be a curated group of local restaurants participating, along with exciting restaurants from around the country. 

It's a chance to taste flavors you won't find anywhere else. 

The Infatuation's Editor in Chief Hillary Reinsberg joined CBS2 with the scoop about what to expect this weekend. 

CLICK HERE for tickets and watch her full interview above. 

First published on October 6, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

