The Doe Fund is creating more affordable and supportive housing in the Bronx

There are plans to build three new affordable and supportive housing buildings in the Bronx.

An organization called The Doe Fund says bringing the buildings to the borough is part of its mission of breaking cycles of homelessness, incarceration and recidivism.

Housing is "a huge challenge for many New Yorkers"

Anthony Lopez, The Doe Fund's program director, spoke about the need for more affordable and supportive housing in New York City.

"I think it's no secret, right, that we're living in New York City, where rents and the cost of living, specifically as it relates to housing, has been a huge challenge for many New Yorkers. Most commonly, those that live here in the Bronx," Lopez said.

"We're helping those that are transitioning out of homeless shelters, and have undergone various barriers to becoming independent, while also housing individuals that have vouchers and that can live in permanent housing, and reduce just the amount of individuals that move from place to place within a short period of time," he added.

High quality of life at The Plains

Officials at The Doe Fund say the organization currently has a total of 928 units in the Bronx, including The Plains, which opened on White Plains Road in November 2024.

Resident Quadell Lomax shared what it's like being part of the community.

"To have my own apartment, I feel like it's just an amazing thing. Like, I am extremely thankful. Every apartment is spacious. We have a lounge. We have a library room, a big laundromat," Lomax said.

The Plains is one of nine affordable and supportive housing residences that was opened by The Doe Fund in the borough. Units there are partially furnished and ADA accessible.

Lopez said tenants quickly moved in after it opened in November.

"As of the present time, we currently only have two vacancies on our affordable side. We filled up all of our supportive housing units within a three-month period," Lopez said.

Other buildings The Doe Fund is working on

One of the new affordable and supportive housing buildings is in the construction phase on Webster Avenue, in the Norwood section of the borough.

Lopez said two other buildings are currently in pre-development.

The Doe Fund officials say, together, those buildings will provide 354 additional affordable and supportive homes in the Bronx.

It's something that many, like The Plains resident Gregory Pounder, say is important for people in the community.

"I've been in shelters before, and there's a lot of folks that really need that push, that the helping hand up, and it gives them hope. It really gives them a lot more hope that there's a place like this and other spaces," Pounder said.

