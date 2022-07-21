Watch CBS News
CBS+

"The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's 'American Pie'" explores meaning of hit song

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Don McLean opens up about hit song "American Pie" in new documentary
Don McLean opens up about hit song "American Pie" in new documentary 00:51

NEW YORK -- Fifty years after his song "American Pie" became a hit, singer/songwriter Don McLean is talking about the meaning of the song.

McLean opens up in a new documentary called "The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's 'American Pie'" on Paramount+.

He wrote the classic song in 1971, and he reveals the song refers to the 1959 plane crash that killed his idol, singer/songwriter Buddy Holly.

"The song was a phenomenon immediately, and even though I didn't mention Buddy Holly, I dedicated the album to him in, like, two-point type, very small, and everybody figured it out, you know. They started connecting the whole thing," McLean said.

You can watch "The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's 'American Pie'" now streaming on Paramount+, which is owned by CBS2's parent company, Paramount.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 8:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.