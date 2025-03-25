Top officials warn of "coordinated" attacks on Teslas as intelligence suggests lone actors are to blame

Trump administration officials are promising to crack down on what they say are coordinated attacks on Tesla electric vehicles nationwide, although U.S. intelligence suggests lone actors are behind them.

Since January 2025, incidents targeting Tesla EVs have occurred in at least nine states, according to a joint intelligence bulletin issued by the Department of Homeland Security and FBI and obtained by CBS News. "These incidents have involved arson, gunfire, and vandalism, including graffiti expressing grievances against those the perpetrators perceive to be racists, fascists, or political opponents," the bulletin reads.

But the crimes "appear to have been conducted by lone offenders," the bulletin says, adding that all of the incidents have taken place at night, which has made it difficult to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

The latest incident involved a Tesla dealership in Austin on Monday, where police were called to inspect devices that were found to be incendiary. No injuries were reported, but Mr. Trump called those behind the alleged attack "terrorists."

Last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi described attacks on Teslas as "nothing short of domestic terrorism" in a statement. She vowed to "impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes."

The FBI has created a task force to investigate the Tesla incidents, according to an FBI official, and the DHS memo, published on March 21, said that the FBI and DHS are now working with federal, state and local law enforcement "to disrupt and deter future incidents.

"Has there ever been such a level of coordinated violence against a peaceful company?" Elon Musk posted on X on March 20. "I understand not wanting to buy a product, but this is extreme arson and destruction!"

U.S. intelligence analysts assess that in the next year, "incidents targeting Tesla EVs and dealerships potentially pose an increased risk of injuries to civilians and first responders." DHS and FBI assess that individuals require little planning to use rudimentary tactics, such as improvised incendiary devices and firearms. And while attacks on Tesla vehicles and their dealerships are often viewed as "victimless property crimes," dangerous tactics can cause accidental or intentional bodily harm.

The bulletin goes on to say that some "with political or social goals" will see publicity about the incidents as validation of their tactics "and they may be galvanized to engage in similar violence."

