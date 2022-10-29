Haunted house brings the terror to Times Square for Halloween

People line up to enter Terror Haunted House in Times Square

People line up to enter Terror Haunted House in Times Square

People line up to enter Terror Haunted House in Times Square

NEW YORK -- Times Square is bringing out the scares for Halloween weekend.

People lined up Friday to go inside Terror Haunted House on Broadway.

It's an immersive experience that lets you choose your level of horror -- from low fear, which means no touching, to extreme terror, for those who aren't easily scared.

This year's theme is set in an institute with an occultist doctor and his tortured patients.

"I almost peed my pants. It was really good," one person said.

"I lost my voice, I can't talk anymore hardly," another person said.

"There was one around a corner where he just jumped and it just got me because it was just so sudden," another person said.

"I was absolutely terrified. That is going to give me nightmares for weeks," another person said.

The haunted house runs through Nov. 6.