Bronx tenants say landlord is ignoring deplorable conditions. Here's what they say they're stuck with.

NEW YORK - Tenants of a Bronx apartment building say they're being abused and ignored by their landlords, Fordham Fulton Realty.

The tenants of 480 East 188th Street say they are living in deplorable conditions, and now Legal Aid has filed a lawsuit on their behalf.

"The lawyers for these owners were in court on Monday, and on Monday they told the judge there's nothing wrong with the buildings, they didn't hear of any violations, and they're not aware of anything that needs to be repaired," Zoe Kheyman of the Legal Aid Society said.

Vermin, other problems plague tenants

The tenants describe issues with heat and hot water, infestations, and elevators that often don't work.

"This elevator has not worked in the last, well, over the year," tenant Melanie Jackson said.

Jackson, who lives on the 15th floor, uses a small bucket that she says catches rainwater leaking from above.

"We've also had mice fall down from that space in there as well," Jackson said.

She also said she has issues with her stove.

Tenants say they often have to wait for the elevators, or they aren't working at all. That leaves them with the stairs, even on a hot day.

"It's a workout, I'll tell you that, for me on the 16th floor," tenant Daniel Pascal said.

Tenants say it's impossible to get the landlord on the phone. CBS New York also reached out to Fordham Fulton Realty for comment, but got no reply.

Karan Singh, listed as the company's head officer, is number 17 on the Public Advocate's worst landlords list.