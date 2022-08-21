Watch CBS News
NYPD: Teens thrown down stairs, beaten, slashed and robbed in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are looking for five people in connection to the brutal robbery of two teenagers in the Bronx

Investigators said two 16-year-old boys were thrown down a flight of stairs before being beaten, slashed and robbed of their cellphones and cash. 

It happened at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside a building on East 171st Street near College Avenue in the Claremont Section. 

The teens were treated at Montefiore Medical Center and are expected to be OK. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

