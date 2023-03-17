Teenage victims targeted by shootings this week across New York City

NEW YORK - Shootings left one teen killed and multiple others injured this week across New York City.

The latest happened Thursday near an elementary school playground in Mott Haven, the Bronx.

Police said two teens opened fire on a 16-year-old, who remains in serious condition at the hospital. Detectives recovered a stolen gun from the scene.

The day before, a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Police said the victim did not know the suspect.

Surveillance video shows the gunman leave a store and point the gun down the street before casually walking in the other direction.

There was more chaos Tuesday when three people were shot in separate incidents near schools in Upper Manhattan. Police said they arrested a 19-year-old in the case, but three others are still on the run.

The recent string of gun violence has left parents on edge.

"I'll be honest, I didn't want him to come to school today. I was afraid that something was going to happen or that somebody would come back," Upper West Side parent Michele Sweeting-DeCaro told CBS2.

"The idea that kids can go to school and not come home," said parent Louis DeCaro.

Investigators believe the Upper Manhattan shootings were connected and possibly gang related.

Faith leaders and parents came together for a vigil, passionate that a mix of prayer and urgent action can start to make a difference.

"We're here to come together collectively as one to address the senseless shooting," Chaplain Rice said.

"We need to stop the violence," mother Olinda Jackson added.

Most of the suspects in these cases have not been found. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.