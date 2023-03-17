Police: 16-year-old shot near elementary school playground in the Bronx

Teen injured after shooting in Mott Haven, the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police say a 16-year-old was shot near the playground of an elementary school in the Bronx on Thursday.

It happened around 4 p.m. outside P.S. 49 Willis Avenue School in the Mott Haven section.

Police say two teenagers opened fire on the 16-year-old then ran off.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Police say officers found the gun a few blocks away.