Police: 16-year-old shot near elementary school playground in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police say a 16-year-old was shot near the playground of an elementary school in the Bronx on Thursday.
It happened around 4 p.m. outside P.S. 49 Willis Avenue School in the Mott Haven section.
Police say two teenagers opened fire on the 16-year-old then ran off.
The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.
Police say officers found the gun a few blocks away.
