Police: 16-year-old shot near elementary school playground in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police say a 16-year-old was shot near the playground of an elementary school in the Bronx on Thursday.

It happened around 4 p.m. outside P.S. 49 Willis Avenue School in the Mott Haven section.

Police say two teenagers opened fire on the 16-year-old then ran off.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Police say officers found the gun a few blocks away.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 12:22 AM

