NYC teen stabbed to death as pizzeria fight spills outside, Queens councilwoman says

A fight at a New York City pizzeria spilled out onto the street before a teenager was stabbed to death, a Queens councilwoman says.

Council Member Joann Ariola said on social media that it appeared the 17-year-old was stabbed in the neck after an altercation at a pizzeria near 85th Avenue and 76th Street in the Woodhaven section.

Surveillance video captures deadly attack

The NYPD on Saturday identified the boy as Josue Argudo, who lived around the corner from the crime scene, and released pictures of two people they're searching for in connection with his death.

Surveillance video captured the moments leading up to the deadly attack just before 4 p.m. Friday.

Surveillance video shows the moment before 17-year-old Josue Argudo was stabbed to death at the corner of Jamaica Ave. and 76 St. in Woodhaven, Queens on Jan. 9, 2026. CBS News New York

The video shows one person chasing Argudo, who was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said.

Violence shocks neighbors

Neighbors said the violence unfolded in just seconds.

"Who's telling a young kid to stab another young kid with a knife in the middle of the day? They need role models," Eddie Sawulski said.

No arrests have been made at this time, but investigators said they're looking for two male persons of interest.

The NYPD is looking for two persons of interest in the fatal stabbing of a teen in Woodhaven, Queens, on Jan. 9, 2026. NYPD

While the crime scene has since been cleared, police said they're still going through as much evidence and surveillance video as possible.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.