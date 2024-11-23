Argument at NYC subway stop leads to teen slashed in face, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- A teen was slashed in the face during an argument at a New York City subway station overnight, according to police.

The 19-year-old and suspect got into an argument at a turnstile at the Utica Avenue station in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, police said.

The fight continued as the teen walked out of the station along Eastern Parkway, where the suspect slashed them in the face and neck, investigators said.

Teen rushed to hospital in critical condition

A transit officer reportedly called for help after the suspect slashed the teen and EMS rushed to the scene. The teen was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not immediately release a description of the suspect, who apparently ran back into the station and escaped, officials said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.