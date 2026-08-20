2 men wanted after teen shot dead in Brooklyn, police say

A teenager was killed after being shot in the head, and police are looking for two men who they say ran from the scene Wednesday night in Brooklyn.

Officers received a call around 8:20 p.m. about an assault on New Lots Avenue in East New York. When they arrived, officers found Ahmir Jordan, 17, shot in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old man was also hospitalized after he ran into a glass shelf during the shooting and cut his arm, police said.

Detectives were seen outside the building recovering what appeared to be several shell casings. They were also photographing a panel of shattered glass and interviewing possible witnesses.

Police said the two persons of interest they are searching for were both wearing black sweatshirts and blue surgical masks. They were last seen running southbound on Bradford Street, according to officers.

No details have been released about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.