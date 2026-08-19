Teen found dead in Staten Island condo

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was found dead Tuesday morning inside a Staten Island condo.

Officers responded to a 911 call about an unconscious person at Foxwood Square Condos on Elmwood Park Drive.

They found the teen lying face up on the living room floor with bruising around his wrists and ankles. His ribs were also protruding, according to police sources.

The teen has not been identified by authorities. The cause of death remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made in connection with his death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.