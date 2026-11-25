One person was killed in a shooting at a football game at Teaneck High School in New Jersey on Wednesday, officials say.

It happened as Teaneck was taking on Hackensack High School in their annual Thanksgiving Day football game, which was moved to Wednesday night due to Thursday's forecasted inclement weather.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office says police officers who were at the game heard gunfire around 7:15 p.m. coming from Cranford Place, which is adjacent to the football field.

Officers found a man who had been shot and rendered aid, officials say. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The prosecutor's office says the victim was an adult and was not a current student in either school district. His identity has not yet been released.

Video shows people inside the stadium screaming and running after hearing the shots. The stadium was quickly evacuated.

In a joint statement, the mayors of Teaneck and Hackensack called the shooting "a senseless tragedy that does not reflect our communities' proud tradition of camaraderie."

"Violence has no place in Teaneck or Hackensack, and the safety of our students, families, staff, and residents remains our highest priority. We stand together as neighbors and remain committed to supporting our communities during this difficult time," the statement continued, in part.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill said she was briefed on the shooting and her team was in touch with local officials.

"This act of gun violence is especially heartbreaking as people gathered to cheer on their kids on the eve of Thanksgiving. My thoughts are with the victim and the community," she said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.