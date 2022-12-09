Watch CBS News
Local News

Taylor Swift fan in New Jersey loses nearly $2,000 in ticket scam

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Taylor Swift fan in New Jersey loses nearly $2,000 in ticket scam
Taylor Swift fan in New Jersey loses nearly $2,000 in ticket scam 00:27

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. -- Police in Warren County, New Jersey, are warning Taylor Swift fans after a woman lost nearly $2,000 in a ticket scam.

It happened after she responded to a Facebook post from someone who claimed to be selling concert tickets.

Police say the woman sent the individual $1,480 through Zelle, but the individual just asked for more money and never sent the tickets.

Swifties: Scam Alert The Hackettstown police Department received a complaint from a 30-year-old Hackettstown resident...

Posted by Hackettstown Police Department on Thursday, December 8, 2022

To avoid scams, officials suggest staying away from tickets listed on online marketplaces like Facebook or Craigslist. They say another red flag is requesting payment through online payment methods, prepaid debit cards or gift cards.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 7:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.