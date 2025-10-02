Taylor Swift fans pack Spotify pop-up in NYC in advance of "The Life of a Showgirl" album release

Taylor Swift fans flock to NYC pop-up in advance of superstar's midnight new album release

The countdown is on to the midnight release of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

Over the last three days, thousands of of Swift's fans have been flocking to a Spotify pop-up experience in the New York City neighborhood of Chelsea that brings the new recording to life.

A spokesperson for Spotify said Thursday that more than 4,000 fans had come through the doors over the previous two days, and the company anticipates that number will jump to 5,000 by the end of Thursday.

"I'm panicking. I'm so excited"

Connecticut residents Rosie Martinez and her best friend, Juliana Guerrero, said they showed up at the location at West 27th Street at 4 a.m. to be the first in line. It ended up being a good call because lines were wrapped around the block.

"We got here and we were freezing," Martinez said.

Martinez said they walked into the pop-up with emotions high.

"I'm panicking. I'm so excited. My God, I can't do this," she said.

Easter eggs and album-inspired outfits

Martinez, Guerrero and other fans took advantage of the photo ops, surrounded by Swift's music, including visuals, costumes, and those so-called "Easter eggs" -- little clues for Swifties about what could be on the album.

"It's really like a peek inside her mind and subtle nods as to what to expect from the album," said James Vigilante of Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

"My favorite part was definitely the feeling of getting inside after waiting eight hours. It's just so unreal," Martinez said.

"[Swift] has a song for every situation," Guerrero added. "We haven't really slept much the last day. We're still going to stay up until midnight, listen to the album."

Some fans pulled up in their best album-inspired outfits.

"I wanted to dive in to that flapper girl era, the head piece," said Bicky Bui of Los Angeles.

"Feathers, opulence, luxury. Ours is Amazon, so maybe not true luxury but ...," added Irene Kim of the Upper West Side.

Thursday is the last day to experience the pop-up in Chelsea. Doors close at 9 p.m., three hours before the album drops.