6 teens shot after Sweet 16 party in Brooklyn, New York City police say

Six teenagers were shot and wounded after a Sweet 16 party overnight Saturday in Brooklyn, according to New York City police.

The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Sunday, about 20 minutes after the birthday party ended, at an event space in the Cypress Hills neighborhood, officials said.

Police said two 15-year-old females, a 15-year-old male, two 16-year-old males, and a 17-year-old male were all shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they were looking for two male suspects who were seen running from the scene in masks and black clothing.

According to Burbuja Events, the owner of the space on Ashford Street and Atlantic Avenue, no shots were fired inside the venue.

"Our management team is full cooperating with authorities and remains in active communication with the NYPD 75th Precinct and Brooklyn North Night Watch regarding this ongoing investigation. We extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by this incident and hope for the swift recovery and safety of all involved," Burbuja Events management said in a statement.

There was no immediate word from police on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.