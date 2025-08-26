SUV crashes into Planet Fitness building in Elizabeth, N.J.; 1 dead

One person was killed when an SUV struck a Planet Fitness in Elizabeth, New Jersey, early Tuesday afternoon, the mayor's office confirmed.

Officials said a woman drove a maroon Jeep up onto the curb and through the large windows in front of the building at 647 Newark Ave., at around 12:20 p.m.

Investigators said a man who was working out inside was struck and killed. The SUV driver and as many as three of the fitness club's employees inside were injured and hospitalized. They added the building suffered structural damage and that evidence was being pulled from the car and from the crash scene.

The SUV was later removed from the building, which is now shut down until further notice.

Gym members describe what happened

Member Richard Whitfield said the crash area had a free weight section, treadmills, and a table and chairs closest to the front windows.

"It's terrible. It's terrible. That's bad. My blessings go out to the victims and the driver. I don't know what happened," Whitfield said. "Before I leave, I drink Muscle Milk and I will sit right there on the ledge where the windows at. Yeah, I was thinking about that, man."

Another fitness club member asked not to be identified.

"Kind of like shocking to me because I always work out over there," he said. "I'm extremely upset that that happened."

A spokesperson for Planet Fitness put out the following statement that reads, in part, "The safety of our employees, members, and guests is a top priority, and we are extremely saddened by this tragic accident and loss of life."