Suspicious device in White Plains, N.Y. prompts FBI, ATF and police response after reported explosion

A street in White Plains is shut down after police discovered at least one suspicious device while responding to a reported electrical transformer explosion, officials said Monday.

Police, FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, have all responded to the scene on Odell Avenue, which is closed to traffic due to the investigation.

White Plains is approximately 30 miles north of Midtown Manhattan.

The scene on Odell Avenue in White Plains, CBS News New York

Officers said they realized there was no transformer explosion after getting the call Monday morning.

They found what authorities are calling a suspicious device near 11 Odell, a building where neighbors saw damage to the ground.

Police said one device was rendered safe by the Westchester County Bomb Squad.

FBI and ATF agents also collected evidence from an apartment at 11 Odell and two people of interest were being interviewed.

"As the investigation remains ongoing, no additional details can be provided at this time; however, there is no threat to public safety," the FBI said in a statement to CBS News New York.

The area across the block from the building has been restricted all day, and some residents sheltered in place.

This is a developing story. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates.