Suspect using Google Translate app tried to rob Ecuadorian restaurant, New Jersey police say

Mark Prussin
A New Jersey robbery suspect allegedly used the Google Translate app to announce his crime and threaten a cashier at an Ecuadorian restaurant, according to police. 

The Newark Department of Public Safety said Friday the suspect ordered a coffee at Mi Rinconcito Ecuatoriano on South Street and then, through the app, told the worker he would shoot her if she did not open the cash register.

According to police, the cashier ran away when she realized what was happening. The suspect then unsuccessfully tried to steal the entire register and threw his coffee before escaping the scene, officials said.  

The incident happened at around 7:50 a.m. on Feb. 20, but the suspect remains at large, police said on Friday.

Investigators also released photos of the person they're looking for.

screenshot-2026-03-06-151721.png
The suspect allegedly threatened the cashier over Google Translate, according to Newark police.  New Jersey Department of Public Safety

They said the suspect was last seen walking eastbound on Tichenor Street toward the area of Pennington Court while wearing black clothes and a black face mask. 

screenshot-2026-03-06-151701.png
The suspect was last seen wearing all black clothes after the incident on Feb. 20.  Newark Department of Public Safety

Anyone with information is urged to call the Newark Police Division's Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (695-8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Newark Department of Public Safety's website

