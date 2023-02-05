Suspect in critical condition following police-involved shooting in Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD said a suspect was shot by police on Sunday afternoon in the Bronx.

The incident happened just after 2:20 p.m. at Grand Concourse and East 153rd Street.

The suspect was taken into custody and is said to be in critical condition at a local hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Please stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.