NYPD: Suspect slammed woman's head against tree near Central Park Reservoir
NEW YORK -- The search is on for a suspect after a terrifying attack near the Central Park Reservoir.
According to police, a man attacked a 55-year-old woman who was walking along the reservoir just before 6 a.m. Thursday.
Police said the man banged the woman's head multiple times against a tree and then took off on a Citi Bike.
The woman was hospitalized in stable condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
