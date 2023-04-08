NYPD: Suspect slammed woman's head against tree near Central Park Reservoir

Sketch of man accused of slamming woman's head into tree

NEW YORK -- The search is on for a suspect after a terrifying attack near the Central Park Reservoir.

According to police, a man attacked a 55-year-old woman who was walking along the reservoir just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the man banged the woman's head multiple times against a tree and then took off on a Citi Bike.

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.