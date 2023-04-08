Watch CBS News
NYPD: Suspect slammed woman's head against tree near Central Park Reservoir

Sketch of man accused of slamming woman's head into tree
Sketch of man accused of slamming woman's head into tree 00:26

NEW YORK -- The search is on for a suspect after a terrifying attack near the Central Park Reservoir

According to police, a man attacked a 55-year-old woman who was walking along the reservoir just before 6 a.m. Thursday. 

Police said the man banged the woman's head multiple times against a tree and then took off on a Citi Bike. 

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

